Loschin, John
Oct 5, 1945 - Aug 27, 2019
John Raymond Loschin, age 73, of Sarasota, Florida, died Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019, surrounded by his family at his beloved home. Born October 5, 1945, in Camden, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John L. Loschin and Petra Alverez-Loschin. John was a respected husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He taught Special Education in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for 8 years, worked for Royal Buick in Tampa, Florida for 25 years, and more recently, the Sarasota County Department of Transportation, as a school bus driver for 12 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards with friends, and staying close to his family. John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret Ann Loschin; along with three children; Debra Caldero, Tina Loschin, and Jonathan Loschin, and Jonathan's wife, Katie Loschin; three grandchildren, Danielle Wilson, Dana Loschin and Dean Loschin. Memorial services for John will be held St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sarasota, Florida on a date to be determined.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019