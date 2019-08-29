Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for John Loschin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Loschin


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Loschin Obituary
Loschin, John
Oct 5, 1945 - Aug 27, 2019
John Raymond Loschin, age 73, of Sarasota, Florida, died Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019, surrounded by his family at his beloved home. Born October 5, 1945, in Camden, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John L. Loschin and Petra Alverez-Loschin. John was a respected husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He taught Special Education in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for 8 years, worked for Royal Buick in Tampa, Florida for 25 years, and more recently, the Sarasota County Department of Transportation, as a school bus driver for 12 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards with friends, and staying close to his family. John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret Ann Loschin; along with three children; Debra Caldero, Tina Loschin, and Jonathan Loschin, and Jonathan's wife, Katie Loschin; three grandchildren, Danielle Wilson, Dana Loschin and Dean Loschin. Memorial services for John will be held St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sarasota, Florida on a date to be determined.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now