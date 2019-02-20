|
|
Loza, John (Jack)
Jun 5, 1939 - Feb 20, 2019
Jack, age 79 of Nokomis, FL was born in Warren, OH. He spent his youth in Minneapolis, MN graduating from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1957. Jack attended U of MN graduating with a Degree in Psychology. He retired in 1993 from the U of MN after 30 yrs. working in HR. He served as a consultant for several more years, during which time he developed the software program ProSelect. Jack had a passion for speed, a drag racer at MN Dragways, a member of GSTA and the Strokers Car Club. He was also an avid skier. He loved spending time at the cabin in Minong, WI, his favorite place on earth. He enjoyed the great outdoors with family, teaching each generation how to fish. He enjoyed riding his off-road motorcycles and ATV on the trails, with the wildlife, especially the black bears. Preceded in death by parents, John and Leoneze Loza and sister Pam Couture. Survived by wife of 42 years, Deborah Loza, daughters; Cindy (Brian), Jill (Kevin), Diana (Jelmer), grandchildren; Kristel, Nicole, Natalie, Bowen & Tate, great grandchild; Wyatt, nephew & nieces. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice; 5955 Rand Blvd.; Sarasota, FL 34238 or Florida Cancer Specialists of Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019