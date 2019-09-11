Home

More Obituaries for John Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Lane


1935 - 2019
John M. Lane Obituary
Lane, John M.
May 21, 1935 - Sept. 8, 2019
John McNeill Lane, 84, of Venice, FL. went to his heavenly home Sept. 8, 2019. John Was born and raised in Orlando, FL. He attended the Univ. of Florida and obtained his engineering degree. He worked for various utility companies throughout Florida and Georgia. John ended his career with the City of Venice where he was employed for 23 years.
John was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing. He played semi-pro football until the age of 38 with the East Coast Missiles and Orlando Panthers.
John was preceded in death by his father John Temple Lane, mother Mildred Lavin, stepfather Ellis Lavin, and sister Anne Lane Alford. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Lane of 52 years, children Terry Ervin, Mark Moore, John Lane, Johanna McGinsie, and Chris Lane. Grandfather to 10, great-Grandfather to 1, and uncle to 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Nate's Honor Sanctuary of Bradenton, FL.
John will be cremated with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
