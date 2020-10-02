Carroll, John MacLeod

Sep 29, 2020

John MacLeod Carroll, 97, of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Burlington, VT, passed away peacefully September 29th after a short battle with Cancer.

John, "Jack" to many, led a long and full life. Ever resilient he approached life with enthusiasm and humor. His greatest happiness came later in life when he met and married Jenny Lyn Entwistle, then of Miami, FL. He loved being welcomed by such a wonderful family. While on a vacation together, when docked at the Port of Sydney, NS, he asked if anyone was familiar with any "Carroll's in Margaree, NS", the birthplace of his father he had lost as a child. As luck would have it someone heard him which led him to find a large network of family in/around Margaree. He spent many summers enjoying family and nature after re-connecting, his last in 2019.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jenny Lyn Carroll. John is survived by his daughter and grandchildren Gweneth C., Alex and Acadia Farrell of Uxbridge, MA; his son Ian M. Carroll of Hartford, CT; his stepchildren and their families, Flip Entwistle (Pam) of Sarasota, FL, Claudia Riva (Mike) of Indian Shores, FL, Nancy Edwards (Mickey) of Jacksonville, FL and Rob Entwistle of Tavernier, FL.

A private burial will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery, next to his wife, Jenny Lyn, and in Southwest Margaree, NS near the birthplace of his Father. In his memory, donations may be made to the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System to support Veterans served in Hospice. Checks should be payable to "Bay Pines VAHCS" and in the memo portion of the check note "Hospice – Memory of John Carroll," and mail to:

Bay Pines VA HCS

Attn: Voluntary Service (135)

10,000 Bay Pines Blvd.

Bay Pines, FL 33744



