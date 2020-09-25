Marx, John "Johnny"
Aug 24, 1945 - Sep 22, 2020
John (Johnny) Marx, 75, of Sarasota died suddenly and unexpectedly on September 22, 2020 after suffering a slight stroke.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Marx; his sons, Johnny Marx, Tyson (Heidi) Marx, Samuel Scott Marx, Danny Williams, Lee Fridley; daughters, Randi (Wes) Rinehart, Diana Kelly, Penelope (Jason) Bielagus, Kristina (Mike) Hill and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Richard (Rick) Marx and his daughter Tina Marie Marx Markovich.
John personified the Spirit of the Lord. He was the only person we all knew who could love everyone he met, just as God loves each of us. Whatever your station in life, John could connect with you so that you could feel loved and encouraged. No one who has ever seen his smile has not been touched by the love of God. John, we are all heartbroken for our loss, and yet grateful for the time we had together and for the example of living a life of love that you have shown to each of us.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of John Marx to Our Mother's House, Venice, Fl at https://catholiccharitiesdov.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/GeneralDonations/donate
We have chosen this charity because John always loved babies and did all he could to help them get a great start in life.
There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel. 7454 S.Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Fl.
There will be a visitation from 10 – 11 am on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, followed by a service at 11:00 am at Colonial Oaks Baptist Church, 6901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Fl. 941-377-2737.
Interment will follow the service at Robert Toale and Sons at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
