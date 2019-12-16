|
McCanna, John
May 20, 1952 - Dec 02, 2019
John A McCanna age 67 passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Born in East Brady, PA to the late Glenn and Margaret McCanna. He grew up in Butler PA graduating from Butler High School in 1971. He moved to Sarasota, FL in 1972. He was the former owner of King's Corvette Body and Restoration and also owned Apex Contracting. He then went to work at the U.S. Postal Service retiring after 30 years in 2015. He fought tirelessly to maintain the rural lifestyle in his community. He was always willing to help those in need, no questions asked. No one was a stranger to him for long in his presents. His greatest passion was spending time with the love of his life, his wife, Phyllis. His other greatest passion was corvettes. He also loved spending time in the North Carolina mountains hiking and traveling with friends. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Phyllis, Lauren Dalton Fricke "adopted daughter" her sons Jackson John and Dalton of Charlotte NC, his son Travis and granddaughter Brittyn of Sarasota, FL, his brother William of Seattle WA, and his son Glenn, Mariah Davis and great nephew Owen. He will be greatly missed by his best friend Rick Murias and his wife Lori of Tampa FL. They spent many wonderful hours traveling, working on projects and just spending time together. He will be missed by his extended family members, close friends and neighbors. A celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at his home at 555 Shilo Road, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Big Cat Habitat, 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34240.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 23, 2020