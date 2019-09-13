|
McGhee III, John
Mar 21, 1980 - Sept 5, 2019
John Alfred McGhee III (39) of Sarasota Florida passed away on 09-05-2019.
John is preceded by Father, John Alfred McGhee Jr. Paternal Grandparents, John (MAC)Alfred McGhee Sr. (Andaddy) Mary Louise McGhee (Ammaw). Maternal Grandparents, Robert Pierce, Margret Pierce (Grandma).
John is survived by his loving wife Andrea Michelle McGhee of 15 years. They were married in Sarasota FL.
John is lovingly remembered by his children Hailey Michelle Nerini, John Alfred McGhee IV, Pollie Mae McGhee and Ella Marie McGhee. Mother, Margret Ellen McGhee Step father, JonBrian N. Quinn. Mother in law, Kim P May. Father in law, Dennis A May. Sister in law, Shelby. Brother in law, Robert. Nephew, Mason Anthony Pratt. Aunts Donna, April, Rose, Eva, and Samajun. Uncles Richard, Bill, and Donnie. Along with many cousins and friends.
John was born in Sarasota Fl on 3-21-1980. He went to school at Sarasota High School, continuing on to SCTI for HVAC installation and repair. He worked for himself for over 10 years.
John enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, and above all spending time with his family.
The celebration of life will be held at South Lido beach, Sarasota FL. Date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Andrea McGhee 2683 Jablo circle North Port Fl 34288.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at
http://www.gofundme.com/f/john-a-McGhee-iii-memorial-fund
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019