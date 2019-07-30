|
|
Mohr, John
Jan 4, 1944 - June 11, 2019
SARASOTA, Fla. — John Alvin Mohr, 75, of Sarasota, Fla., died there June 11, 2019.
John was born in Bloomington. He was a 1962 graduate of Normal Community High School. John entered the U.S. Air Force after high school and retired on Jan. 1, 1983, after 20-plus years of service. He was the starter/ ranger at Misty Creek Country Club in Sarasota from 1999 to 2019. He was also a member of the Masonic Order.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda K., and his parents, Alvin and Irene Mohr, formerly of Normal IL.
Survivors include his sister, Wanda Mardis, Fairburn, Ga.; his brother, James Mohr, Pensacola, Fla.; his daughters, Karen Duff and Georgene Gallaher and his son-in-law, Fred Duff, all of Louisville, Ky.
A celebration of life will be at Misty Creek Country Club in Sarasota at 10 a.m. Aug. 10. At a later date, a military memorial service and a prayer service will be held graveside at the Golden Oaks Memorial Garden in Ashland, Ky. Taps will be played at the request of the deceased.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019