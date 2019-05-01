Home

John O'Toole


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John O'Toole Obituary
O'Toole, John
Aug 20, 1935 - April 30, 2019
John O'Toole, 83 passed away in Sarasota, FL. He is survived by his wife Mary Kay; his daughter Robyn (Bill) Sadlo; grandchildren Billy & Anna Sadlo; and his brother Mike (Karen) O'Toole. John loved his family, watching his grandchildren play sports and horseracing. A memorial mass will be held at Church of The Incarnation on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at their home after the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019
