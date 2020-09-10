Battin, Jr., John P.
Apr 12, 1935 - Aug 24, 2020
John P. Battin, Jr. of Venice FL passed away on August 24, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA, in 1935 to delightful and doting parents John Pratt Battin and Frances Curren Battin. Along with his beloved sister Barbara Battin Dickens, John enjoyed an idylic small-town childhood. Although much of his free time was spent playing sports and engaging in youthful hijinks, John also sang in the noted Episcopalian Children's Choir. Born of Quaker and Irish stock, John was described as having the solemnity of the former and the quick wit of the latter. This magical quality remained with John throughout his life.
John attended George School where he excelled in track, running the high hurdles in the Penn Relays, and in football, as a fleet-footed, southpaw wingback. John had a deep fondness for Bucknell University from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Finance in 1957. While at Bucknell, John participated in the ROTC program and was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, two formative experiences he treasured. Upon graduation, John served two years in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant, having served the bulk of his time in Germany.
After a fairytale romance (which continued until his death), John married Parmer Maxwell Battin of West Chester, PA in Stuttgart Germany. The newlyweds set up house in the quaint town of Holzgerlingen, Germany. Overcoming their language difficulties, the young couple came to revere their environs, charmed by the cobble stoned streets, medieval spires, and bustling markets of the Baden-Wurtemberg section of Germany.
Upon completing his tour and returning to the United States, John entered the life insurance industry, a vocation he would pursue with vigor for the next 55 years. His first client, was the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house chef. After a brief stint in Columbus, Ohio, John was offered the chance to help establish a new agency in Frankfurt Germany which would provide insurance and investment services to American troops stationed abroad. John and Parmer leaped at the chance to return to the Continent. The couple and their growing family (John III, Carolyn, and Tim) would spend the next 12 years there, first in Germany and then in Luxembourg, a small jewel of a country where, as Bill Bryson wryly observed, "French is spoken at school, German is written on newspapers, and Luxembourgish is spoken at home." John's work required significant travel, taking him to wherever US soldiers were stationed throughout Germany, including to West Berlin.
In 1973, John was reassigned by the Mutual of New York Life Insurance Company to an agency in Boston Massachusetts. The family moved to the seaside town of Scituate, MA, where winter heaped snow in waist-high drifts and summer blew salty breezes over pebble-strewn beaches. Five years later, John accepted the position of Director of Marketing for the Military Benefit Association located in the vibrant Washington DC suburb of Vienna, Virginia. John would hold this title for the balance of his career. With agents located around the globe wherever US military personnel were stationed, John oversaw a sales force that at its peak included as many as 800 agents. An enthusiastic golfer, John was a member of Westwood Country Club in Vienna, Virginia. Although never regarded as a great golfer, John was always regarded as a great golfer to play with. Not concerning himself with errant shots or missed putts, John instead reveled in the camaraderie, exercise, and beautiful setting that golf afforded.
In the 1990s, John and Parmer began spending winter months at The Plantation Golf and Country Club community in Venice, FL where they pursued their shared passion for the links in the company of dear friends old and new. Ultimately retiring full time to The Plantation, John was a regular at the gym and a proud member of the Friendlys.
His family and friends remember John for his many fine qualities, including his sparkling humor and superb character. Throughout his life, John demonstrated intense loyalty and compassion for his friends. More than anything else, John adored his loving wife Parmer Maxwell Battin. For 61 years, the couple maintained a close and loving relationship marked by playful and affectionate banter. John attended the Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
John is survived by his wife Parmer Maxwell Battin; three children, John Pratt Battin, III, M. Carolyn Battin Sassano (David), Timothy Dickens Battin; five grandchildren, Christian L. Sassano, M. Isabelle Sassano, Emma P. Battin, Anderson C. Battin, Isabel B. Battin, and many cherished family members and friends.
On September 3, 2020, John was interred at Sarasota National Cemetery will military honors. A gift in John's memory could be sent to your favorite charity
especially if it is for children or dogs. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling charity the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.