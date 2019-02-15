|
Garvey, John Paul
Jun 22, 1927 - Feb 13, 2019
John Paul Garvey, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of New York, NY, died on Feb 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Feb. 25, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Feb 26, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
