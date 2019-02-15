|
Milton, John R.
January 26, 1937 - February 14, 2019
John R. Milton, age 82, of Nokomis, FL, passed away on February 14, 2019. He was born in Pomona, KS to H. Truman and Edna Milton on January 26, 1937. John was a graduate of Kansas State University, a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and served in the US Army. John came to Nokomis in 1998 from Hawthorne Woods, IL. He was a plant manager and worked in the international division of Kraft Foods, retiring after 35 years with the company. John was a member of the Rotary Club, a member at Calusa Lakes Golf Club and an active member at Grace United Methodist Church, leading their travel club. John was active with Habitat for Humanity and a principal member of their recycling team.
Surviving family members include his wife, Martha; children Harry (Bonnie) Milton, Kaydene (Tom) Stachelski, Michelle (Richard) Bunke, Martha's children Ann (Jody) Kelly, Rob (Tina) Benson, and Russell (Carole) Benson; grandchildren Ryan, Elizabeth, Melissa, Rachael, Ryan, Jillian, Eric, Alex and Nicholas; great grandchildren Addison, Katie, Layla, Dylan and Nolan; sister Judith (Clem) Bartak; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Ann Ward Milton.
Visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel, on Monday, February 18th from 4-7 pm. A funeral service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 19th at 11 am. Illinois services will be Friday, February 22nd at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave., Libertyville, IL with visitation from 11-12:30, funeral service at 12:30, and burial at 1:30 at Lakeside Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations are made to Habitat for Humanity, 280 Alligator Dr, Venice, FL 34293.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019