John Robert (Bob) Friday
1935 - 2020
Friday, John Robert (Bob)
Jan 14, 1935 - Aug 13, 2020
John Robert (Bob) Friday, 85, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Bob was born on January 14th, 1935 to Ernest and Robbye Friday in Dallas,Texas. He grew up in Oklahoma, graduating from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He met his future wife, Jane Wilson, on a blind date, and they married in 1958. Bob pursued his masters and doctoral degrees at Purdue University, graduating in 1963. During his career in the petroleum industry, Bob worked for Conoco, in Ponca City, Oklahoma for 18 years, and he subsequently managed their chemical division in Houston. Next, he worked for CE Lummus in New Jersey. Later, he started consulting in Houston and continued after moving to New Hampshire in 1995. The couple moved to Sarasota, Florida in 2012 to be near family and to the Glenridge in 2018. Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He is survived by his beloved wife Jane; children John Friday (w. Mindy) of Sugar Land, Texas, Janet Friday of Seattle, Washington and Ellen Steinwachs (h. Jeffrey) of Sarasota, Florida; and grandchildren Sydney and Mac Friday of Sugar Land, Texas, Sarah Elkan of Seattle, Washington, and Abigail, Will and Caroline Steinwachs of Sarasota, Florida. A virtual celebration of life is planned. If you would like to make a gift in Bob's memory, please consider a monetary donation to your local food bank or to Sarasota Meals on Wheels, where he volunteered for many years.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
