Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Watson Obituary
Watson, John S
Dec 4, 1928 - Feb 2, 2020
John Watson passed away Feb. 2, 2020 in Colorado.
John grew up in Waynesboro, Pa. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a Masters Degree in Education. He taught in Baltimore Co. MD. for over 20 years. He then moved to Delaware, where he was Director of Parks and Recreation in New Castle Co until he retired. He and his wife moved to Venice, FL. in 2005. Janice and John enjoyed their Church, where they both sang in the Choir. John also enjoyed Golf, Horseshoes and was a member of the Lemon Bay Barbership for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Janice (Grogan); his parents, Earl and Evelyn of Waynesboro, PA. & his brother, Lynn of Benton. PA.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Pam) & J. Daniel (Kim), 5 grandchildren, Brittany (Ali), Steve Jr., Rachel, Alexa (Chad), Connor; and 4 great grandchildren; Sister-in-law, Carolyn Watson of Benton, PA., Sister-in-law Barbara Hamman of Osprey, FL., & several nieces and nephews.
Internment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown, MD.
Arrangements were made by The Netune Society in Colorado.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -