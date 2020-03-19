|
Watson, John S
Dec 4, 1928 - Feb 2, 2020
John Watson passed away Feb. 2, 2020 in Colorado.
John grew up in Waynesboro, Pa. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a Masters Degree in Education. He taught in Baltimore Co. MD. for over 20 years. He then moved to Delaware, where he was Director of Parks and Recreation in New Castle Co until he retired. He and his wife moved to Venice, FL. in 2005. Janice and John enjoyed their Church, where they both sang in the Choir. John also enjoyed Golf, Horseshoes and was a member of the Lemon Bay Barbership for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Janice (Grogan); his parents, Earl and Evelyn of Waynesboro, PA. & his brother, Lynn of Benton. PA.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Pam) & J. Daniel (Kim), 5 grandchildren, Brittany (Ali), Steve Jr., Rachel, Alexa (Chad), Connor; and 4 great grandchildren; Sister-in-law, Carolyn Watson of Benton, PA., Sister-in-law Barbara Hamman of Osprey, FL., & several nieces and nephews.
Internment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown, MD.
Arrangements were made by The Netune Society in Colorado.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020