Schaefer, John
Jul 5, 1942 - Jul 6, 2020
John L. Schaefer, age 78, formerly of Yorkville, Illinois, passed away on July 6 at his home in Sarasota, Florida. Born in Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 1942, his father John F. Schaefer was a minister serving in the United Methodist Church. His mother Marian [Lang] Schaefer was a school teacher.
John married Connie [Frey] Schaefer of York, PA on August 25, 1964. John and Connie shared 56 years of marriage together. Connie survives John along with their three children, John D. Schaefer age 52, of Sarasota, FL, Kristen Kinkin age 50, (husband Mike) of North Port, FL, and Michael Schaefer age 41, (wife Kirsten) of Columbus, Ohio along with 7 grandchildren.
John graduated with a degree in English from North Central College (Naperville, IL), a master's in Reading from Northern Illinois University (DeKalb, IL), and also completed post-graduate work at Bemidji State University (Bemidji, MN). He served in public education for 40 years most of which was spent teaching English and coaching at Naperville Central High School. John served as the head varsity girls basketball coach at NCHS from 1973-1988. He recorded his 200th career win during the 1988 season. John also served as an assistant football coach at NCHS for many years. Later in his career, he also coached football and baseball at Yorkville High School.
Alongside his beloved wife Connie, John was an active member of their local church, serving at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ and after his retirement First Congregational United Church of Christ (Sarasota, FL). He served in a variety of areas, but some of his most enjoyable times were spent with his church choir family both in Yorkville and in Sarasota. John loved his choir community and shared the highlights often with friends and family. In Yorkville, John undertook the task of leading the church's building committee. His tireless efforts, along with countless other members of the church and the local community helped the dream become a reality when the new building was finish in 1989.
Due to the current pandemic, a virtual service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, at 2pm, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota, FL. The service is live-streamed on the churches Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/uccsarasota/
Following the service, a zoom room meeting will be held for anyone interested in participating and sharing a story about John. Family members will speak, but it is open to anyone who is interested in attending and sharing. The details for the zoom will be provided in the comment section on Facebook.
Contributions commemorating John L. Schaefer can be sent to: First Congregational United Church of Christ 1031 S. Euclid Ave. Sarasota, FL 34237