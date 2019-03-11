|
|
Cisler, John Scott
Jan 10, 1964 - Mar 3, 2019
John Scott Cisler, 55, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 after a 3-year battle with cancer. A service will be held 1:30 pm Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. John was born on January 10, 1964 in Rockville Center, New York to John and Joanne Cisler and came to Sarasota, FL when his parents moved the family in 1977. At the age of 17, John enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country for 5 years as a dedicated C-130 crew chief. John was a hard worker and worked for many years as a fire safety technician. His hobbies included golf, disc golf, and fishing from the shores of South Lido. John was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Rays, Lightning, Bucs, and Seminoles with his closest friend and cousin, Douglas Cisler. John is survived by his parents, John and Joanne, his sister Kelly (Casey) McKinlay, nieces Kate and Reese McKinlay, sister Erica (Rick) Gardner, as well as Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. In addition to family, John is survived by many, many friends; he never met a stranger. John was a Florida boy and asked that those attending his service dress casually in a shirt representing either one of his favorite sports teams or any branch of the armed forces, shorts, and flip flops/sandals. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019