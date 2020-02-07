|
Seiber, John (Jack)
Aug 26, 1939 - Feb 4, 2020
John W. (Jack) Seiber passed away on February 4, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 80. Formerly from Plainsboro, NJ and Ancramdale, NY. He retired in 2004 as President/CEO of Delanco Federal Savings Bank following 47 years in banking. He continued as Chairman of the Board until 2010. A veteran, he served 2 years in the U.S. Army in Germany. He is survived by his partner of 30 years Robert Barton; a brother-in-law Denzil Rupert of Waverly, NY; a nephew, Duke Rupert (Michelle) of Pittsburgh, PA; and a niece, Dina Rupert (Mike) of Spencer, NY. He is also survived by 5 brothers-in-law, Fred Barton of San Antonio, FL., Gerald Barton of West Copake, NY, Richard Barton of Copake Falls, NY, Walter Barton of Ancramdale, NY, Robert Podris of Ancramdale, NY, and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Podris of Ancramdale, NY. He served on the Board of Governors, New Jersey Community Bankers, currently New Jersey Bankers Assn., Board of Governors, Thrift Institutions Community Investment Corp. of NJ, President of Garden State Chapter Institute of Financial Education and President Mercer County Savings League. He was elected and served 2 terms on the Plainsboro Township Committee and several years on the Plainsboro Township Planning Board. He served as Account Executive of Delaware Valley United Way as well as President of the Plainsboro Lions Club and Plainsboro Volunteer Fire Company. Upon moving to Ancramdale in 2011, he served on the Ancram Financial Advisory Council and the Ancram Board of Assessment Review. There will be no calling hours. The body is being cremated and taken to Ancramdale, NY, where a service will be held at a future date at the Ancramdale Presbyterian Church with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, in Pine Plains, NY. Anyone wishing to make a donation should send it to Ancramdale Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 99, Ancramdale, NY, 12503.
