Shrauger, John "Sid"
Jun 7, 1938 - Jun 14, 2020
John "Sid" Shrauger passed away on June 14, 2020 at Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital in Sarasota, FL. He was born June 7, 1938 in Weeping Water, Nebraska, the only child of Margaret Artz and John Sterling Shrauger. In his late teens, his family moved to Kalispell, Montana where he graduated from Flathead County High School in 1956. He received his B.A. in Psychology from the University of Montana (Missoula) in 1960, having been active in his fraternity and student government. He received a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Duke University in 1965, and went on to be a full professor and department chair at the State University of New York at Buffalo. His research was primarily in social psychology with a focus on personality and measurement.
He married the love of his life, Carolyn, in 1961 and, following his retirement in 2000, they relocated to Venice, FL. He loved "road trips" and exploring the country; took great pride in his wife, children and grandson; forged many lasting friendships; and contributed to the community through service on the Planning Commission, Meals on Wheels, Literacy Volunteers, Newcomers and the Amora HOA. He was an avid art collector and enjoyed music, reading, good food, playing bridge, the community garden, politics, theater, and the company of family and friends.
Sid was a kind and gentle soul, with a strong compass and compassion for all. He will always be loved, respected, and remembered for his smile, sense of humor, humanitarianism, sensitivity, intellectual curiosity, "radio voice," hearty laugh and love of a good time. Sid is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Erika Shrauger of St. Petersburg and Samuel Shrauger of Lafayette, CA and grandson, Alex Shrauger. Memorials may be made to Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, Venice Area Mobile Meals, or South County Food Pantry. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.