John "Jack" Smith

John "Jack" Smith Obituary
Smith, John "Jack"
Aug. 10, 1925 - Jun. 4, 2019
Jack was born in Painesville, OH and moved to Sarasota in 1972. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan and the Oberlin Graduate School of Theology and received the Dr. of Ministry degree from Vanderbilt University.
From 1972 to 1989 he was Executive Director of Plymouth Harbor during which time the Energy Center and North Garden were built. His ministry in the United Church of Christ included churches in Ohio, Vermont and Florida. He was formerly president of the United Church of Christ in Florida, the Florida Association of Homes for the Aging, Sarasota Keys Rotary Club and the Monday Group. Jack served on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army, the Pines of Sarasota, the Doyle Foundation and the University Club. He served in the Army Engineers during WWII. He was a member of Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Margaret Harris, daughter Carolyn and husband, Aldo Troiani, two sons, Paul Smith and wife, Holly and Mark Smith.
A memorial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 10 am on Fri. Jun. 28, 2019.
Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park are in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 16, 2019
