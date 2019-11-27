|
|
Soscia, John
Feb 28, 1934 - Nov 26, 2019
Dr. John L. Soscia, 85, passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born February 28, 1934 in the Bronx, New York.
John attended Regis High School in New York City and St. Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ followed by Georgetown University Medical School. He completed his internship and residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City from 1959-1963. Following his residency, he completed a fellowship in Endocrinology at Downstate University.
From 1964-1966, John was stationed at Noble Army Hospital in Anniston, Alabama, where he served as Chief Medical Officer. Captain Soscia was presented the Army Commendation Medal in 1966 for outstanding medical services rendered to members of the IV Corps and their families.
Following his military service, John completed a fellowship in Cardiology at Georgetown University under the auspices of W. Proctor Harvey, M.D. Dr. Harvey would go on to become a lifelong mentor and friend.
John returned to New York City in 1966 and set up a private practice in Greenwich Village where he was an Attending Physician at St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center.
In 1975, John moved his family to Venice, Florida where he practiced Internal Medicine and Cardiology for 28 years. He retired in 2002, but returned to medicine at the Sarasota County Health Department where he practiced for 12 years.
John was a lifelong member of the American Medical Association, a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and a fellow of the American College of Internal Medicine.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary, and his four daughters, Loretta (Todd Wilhelmi), Elizabeth (Edward Todd Van der Wel), Justine (Andrew Kotkiewicz), and Mary (Neil T. Lyons), and five grandsons, John, Vincent, and Joseph Van der Wel, and Luke and Dylan Lyons. John enjoyed being surrounded by his family and took great pleasure in his 5 grandsons.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Sunday, December 1st from 2-6pm, and a Celebration of Life Mass will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Osprey, on Monday, December 2nd, at 10am, followed by interment at Venice Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donation to be made in his name to: Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Ave., 10th Floor, New York, NY 10016, The Diocese of Venice TV Mass, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285, or the Cardinal Mooney Scholarship Fund, 4171 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, FL 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019