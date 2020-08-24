1/
John Sossi
1924 - 2020
Sossi, John
Jun 9, 1924 - Aug 19, 2020
He was born June 9, 1924 in Astoria, New York, and moved to Sarasota in 1990 from Forest Hills, New York. He was the founder of Area Distributors Inc., and Charter Commander of the Oyster Bay Power Squadron. He was a life member of Queensborough Lodge 878 Elks.
John was predeceased by his wife, Blanche. Survivors include his son Michael of Woodbury, New York, daughter Barbara Kearse of the Villages, Florida, a sister Julia Fallon of Sarasota, Florida, eight Grandchildren and twenty Great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
