John "Jackie" Spear


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John "Jackie" Spear Obituary
Spear, John "Jackie"
Dec 2, 1949 - Feb 22, 2019
Jackie Spear, 69, of Bowling Green, Fl, went home to be with the Lord after a short illness. Jackie, a loving dad, granddad, brother and friend, who always gave anything to help others. He loved and trusted Jesus to take care of him and his family. He was a member and an usher at Faith Life Church, as well as, a general building contractor and cattle rancher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Spear and his mother, Janet Spear. He is survived by his family: a son and daughter in-law, Jake and Jasmine Spear; grandchildren, Jayce and Jolee Spear; a daughter and son in-law, Jenny & Tim King; grandchildren, Cody, Kaleb & Kyle King. Also, a father, John J. Spear; siblings with their families, Jim Spear, Jody Hand and Jay Spear. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Faith Life Church, 6980 Professional Pkwy East, Lakewood Ranch, Fl 34240.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
