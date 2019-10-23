|
|
Hergenrother, John Sylvester
September 29, 1934 - October 22, 2019
John Sylvester (Jack) Hergenrother died peacefully on October 22, 2019 at his home in Sarasota, FL. Jack was born on September 29, 1934 in Chewton, PA to Paul Sylvester and Cecelia (Sobczyk) Hergenrother.
Jack was the eldest of five children. His beloved younger brother, Paul M. Hergenrother, pre-deceased him. Jack grew up in Chewton and loved playing baseball and piano. He graduated from Ellwood City High School in 1952. He served in the US Army in Japan just after the Korean War and completed college courses at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was a proud member of the organization.
Jack met the love of his life, Harriet Joan Drake in 1963 and they were married on June 19, 1965. Jack and Harriet had three children: John Michael, Dawn Marie and Paul Henry, and raised them in Ramsey, NJ.
Jack worked as a technical service representative for Addressograph Multigraph and Datacard for more than 35 years before retiring in 1996. He and Harriet enjoyed their homes on Lake Wallenpaupack in Pennsylvania and in Sarasota, FL. Jack adored and was most proud of his family, and enjoyed spending time with them, as well as fishing and working as a community handyman.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Harriet J. Hergenrother. He is also survived by his son, John M. Hergenrother and his wife Christie and their children Laura, Emma, Julia and Steven Hergenrother; his daughter, Dawn M. Zito and her husband Glenn Zito and their children Allison and Victoria Mills and Nicholas and Gianna Zito; and his son Paul H. Hergenrother and his partner Rob Martin. Jack is also survived by his younger siblings Sally Blakaitis, Constance Burke and James Hergenrother and their families.
A visitation will take place at the Toale Brothers Funeral Home at 40 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, October 25. The funeral will be held at St. Martha Catholic Church in Sarasota at 11 am on Saturday, October 26. Interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 29 at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jack's memory to the . Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019