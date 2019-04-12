|
van Zandt, John
September 30, 1948 - March 9, 2019
John van Zandt, age 70, died peacefully at home in Holmes Beach, Florida with his daughters and his wife, Christine by his side.
John was a gentleman -quick witted- and kind with a love for nature and love of life. He was an avid reader. We often had to listen closely for a quip, twisted word or a pun. He remained incredibly good-natured and determined with his great sense of humor throughout the past year as he fought Glioblastoma brain cancer.
John was born in Ft. Lauderdale, then moved to Houston where John spent his childhood through college years at University of Houston.
He grew up in simple times when he and his friends threw long boards and cots into the back of their car, slept on the beach and surfed all day.
John loved the water, so when he moved to Anna Maria Island, it was paradise for him. He and Chris often ended the day with a sail on Tampa Bay.
He joined racing crews with the Manatee Sailing Association and raced on Tampa Bay, along the west coast of Florida and to Key West and Cuba.
John and Chris had a mutual love for baseball and enjoyed Spring Training. He was a knowledgeable birder and participated in Annual Christmas Bird Counts.
John was Director of Marketing for the Asolo Theater for several years. He started his company van Zandt Marketing where he worked with Sarasota Bay Estuary and in many aspects of the Sarasota art scene such as Arts Day and Season of Sculpture. John was as a Realtor with Island Real Estate.
He is survived by the love of his life, Christine, daughters Erin, Angela and Ana, his grandchildren Will and Sophia.
A private memorial service was held.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019