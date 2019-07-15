Herald Tribune Obituaries
Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
John W. Bush


2019 - 2019
John W. Bush Obituary
Bush, John W.
Feb 18, 1951 - July 14, 2019
John W. Bush, 68, of Sarasota, Florida, died on July 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM on July 18, 2019, at Cornerstone Church of Lakewood Ranch, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch Florida. Services will be held at 3:30 PM on July 18, 2019 at Cornerstone Church of Lakewood Ranch, Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL. ManasotaMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 15 to July 17, 2019
