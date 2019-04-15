Home

John W. Hurley


John W. Hurley Obituary
Hurley, John W
July 20, 1923 - April 10, 2019
John was born in Walthamstow, London, England. He served in the British Royal Navy during WWII, experiencing action in North Africa, Sicily, and the D-Day invasion in France. After the war, John toured Europe on bicycle and resumed his business studies. He emigrated to the US in the early 1950's and subsequently began a career with the Columbia Record Club division of CBS, rising to the position of Director of Information Systems Planning. Upon retirement, John and his wife Frieda moved to Sarasota, where they enjoyed an easy life on Siesta Key and the many cultural amenities in the area.
John was a man of many interests. Over his lifetime, John enjoyed cabinetry and woodworking, bread baking, photography, reading, especially on scientific topics, listening to classical music, jogging, and travel with his family. He was an early adopter of home computers and always enjoyed the challenge and delight of technology. John was a caring, thoughtful man and friend to all.
With music playing softly in the background, John died peacefully in his sleep on a beautiful sunny afternoon. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Frieda, and sons Andrew (Kathryn) and William. Contributions in John's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota at 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
