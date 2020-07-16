Matthews,
John William
Nov 20, 1939 - Jun 30, 2020
John William Matthews passed away in Sarasota at age 80 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. John was born on November 20, 1939 in Charlotte, NC to John and Dorothy (Bass) Matthews. He travelled widely throughout his life, living in the US, Canada, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and visiting many other countries. John's career was wide ranging; he served in the Army, the police force, worked for airlines, construction companies, worked as a writer and taught literature at the university level. He was a passionate sailor and photographer, and a lover of nature, history and the arts.
John is survived by his wife Ann, his children Michael and Glenn, grandchildren Aaron, Caitlyn, Cori, Maddie and Nathan, and his siblings Jean, Michael and Stephen. John will be missed by all those who knew him.
A service will be held after the current pandemic situation has abated enough to allow the family to safely gather. Donations can be made in John's name to the Kidney Foundation. For a more detailed obituary please visit https://www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries/John-Matthews-Iii/#!/Obituary