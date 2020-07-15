Muir, John William

Jul 30, 1917 - Jul 10, 2020

John William (Jack) Muir, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born in New York City, to John Henry and Marie Muir.

Jack manufactured lady's lingerie in the garment district of New York City until moving his family to Bradenton, Florida in 1954. After working with a local boat builder, he began designing and building his own boats under the name "Muir Maid Boats". He loved being around water activities with his family and friends, playing the organ and singing.

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Rita, his son, John David (Jack) Muir, who died heroically in Vietnam, his sister, Cynthia Muir, and a grandson, Murphy Pack. He is survived by 3 daughters, Annmarie Warfield (Craig), Carol Pack (Richard) and Rita Haas (Dale), as well as 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

There will be a Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto, Florida, on July 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by: Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, Bradenton, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store