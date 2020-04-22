Home

Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
John Williams Sr.

John Williams Sr. Obituary
Williams Sr., John
May 18, 1929 - Mar 31, 2020
John W. Williams Sr., 90, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Mar., 31, 2020. Visitation will be held 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 at Fogartyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Dianne Williams; sons, John Williams Jr., Lawrence Williams, and Roger Williams; brother, James Williams; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
