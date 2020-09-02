1/1
John Winfield Likens
1929 - 2020
Likens, John Winfield
Nov 30, 1929 - Aug 30, 2020
John Winfield Likens, 90, our Uncle Jack, passed peacefully on August 30, 2020 from cancer in Sarasota, Florida. John was born November 30th, 1929 to Everett Ray and Elizabeth Gibson Likens in Richmond, Virginia. A graduate of Greenbelt High School, John competed in gymnastics and learned to love construction while building play structures in the woods and fields in Greenbelt, Maryland. Proud of his years as an enlisted member of the Coast Guard, John had a lifelong appreciation for tools and spent decades as a trusted electrician working on boats in Florida and in construction of the many hotels developed in the Tampa area. A real history and geography buff, John enjoyed discussing histories of all kinds. John is survived by his sister, Martha Grace Likens Spudis of Winston-Salem, N.C., and nieces Martha Ann Spudis of Silver Spring, Maryland, Barbara Spudis de Marigny of Houston, Texas and Katie Spudis Poole of Los Angeles, CA. and loving cousins. John's ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico where he spent years of his working life. Memorial gifts may be sent to National Geographic Society at nationalgeographic.org.


Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
