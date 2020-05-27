Or Copy this URL to Share

Cheeseborough, Johnnie

Aug 25, 1941 - May 22, 2020

Johnnie Cheeseborough, 78, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 22, 2020. Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL, 34221. Visitation will be 6-8PM, Friday, May 29 at funeral home also. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



