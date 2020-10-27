1/1
Johnnie Mae Sanderson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanderson, Johnnie Mae
Dec 18, 1925 - Oct 25, 2020
Mrs. Johnnie Mae Parks Sanderson, a resident of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020 in Bradenton, FL at the age of 94. She was born in Tyson, Lowndes, Alabama. Viewing Oct. 30, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm on at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Interment at Palms Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 all CDC rules will apply. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved