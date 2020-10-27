Or Copy this URL to Share

Sanderson, Johnnie Mae

Dec 18, 1925 - Oct 25, 2020

Mrs. Johnnie Mae Parks Sanderson, a resident of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020 in Bradenton, FL at the age of 94. She was born in Tyson, Lowndes, Alabama. Viewing Oct. 30, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm on at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Interment at Palms Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 all CDC rules will apply. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.



