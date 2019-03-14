|
Lawrence, Johnny
Sept 26, 1948 - Mar 3, 2019
Johnny Lawrence, 70, of Palmetto, FL, died on Mar 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday March 15, 2019, at St. Luke Primitive Baptist Church, 540 12th St Drive W, Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday March 16, 2019 at St. Luke Primitive Baptist Church, 540 12th St Drive W, Palmetto, FL with interment Monday March 18 @ 1:00pm Sarasota, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
