Scaramella, Jon A.

Nov 5, 1942 - Sep 23, 2020

Jon A. Scaramella, 77, of Venice, FL passed away peacefully at home on 23 September 2020 with his wife

and daughters by his side. Jon was born in Woonsocket, RI and attended school in Portland, CT. He

lived in various locations in the Midwest, most notably Galesburg, IL; Reading, Ipswich and Haverhill,

MA, until relocating to Venice, FL in the summer of 2015.

Following graduation, Jon served honorably and proudly in the US Navy in the early 60's as a Personnel

officer (PN3) aboard the USS Diamondhead during the Cuban Missile Crisis and subsequently, in the

Navy Reserves. He often said he would have loved continuing to serve; however, he had a young family

calling him home.

His parents named him Jon, not Jonathon or John, "plain old Jon" he would say. But plain he was not.

From the moment you met this charismatic man, he captured your attention with charm and witty

repartee, regaling larger than life stories, weaving yarns and making memories that would always leave

you smiling. He was a generous, giving man who made you feel special. These were the gifts he shared

with all who knew and loved him.

Jon enjoyed a successful career in retail, beginning at Hoffman's Army & Navy Store at the early age of

16 in Middletown, CT. He then managed several locations for Kline's Department Stores in the Midwest

and New England, where he was actively involved in the communities and the Rotary Club. He was the

president and founder of North Shore Franchise Solutions, a franchise consulting firm, and held several

outside sales positions, retiring in 2009.

Jon relocated to Reading, MA in 1980 where he met and married Sarah, his loving wife of 37 years. They

were rarely apart and agreed on (mostly) everything, happy as long as they were together. They

enjoyed travelling, spending quality time with family, extended (Wilson) family and friends, boating,

clamming and lobstering in Ipswich where they shared a home on Ipswich Bay for several years.

Mostly, Jon just had a lust for life and he lived it well. He was so proud of his daughters, their

accomplishments and their families. He especially valued time spent with each of his grandchildren and

watching them mature into adulthood.

Jon was predeceased by his parents, Alice (Perron) Scaramella and Hugo P. Scaramella. He is survived by

his wife, Sarah (Wilson) Scaramella, daughter Dana S. Smith and husband Kevin of Elmhurst, IL, daughter

Kristen G. Hitchens and husband Barry of Decatur, IL; his grandchildren, Allison E. Smith, Andrew Jon

Smith, Cooper L. Hitchens and Carly E. Hitchens; brother, Paul Scaramella and wife Ann; a sister, Susan

Alape; nephews Steven and Gary, niece Lisa and special friends and loved ones too numerous to list.

A military service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetary, followed by a Celebration of Life in Venice,

FL. A gathering of friends and family will also be held in New Hampshire at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Venice, FL who provided extraordinary care, love

and compassion in Jon's final months.



