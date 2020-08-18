Lomelo, Jon-Michael Lee

Aug 8, 1981 - Aug 15, 2020

Jono was a man known for his reputation of kindness and willingness to always be there for you.

Born Jon-Michael Lee Lomelo to his loving parents Kimberly Ann and the late Michael Anthony Lomelo in Tallmadge, Ohio on the 8th of August, 1981. He was a devoted son to his parents, an incredible big brother to his little sister Kristie Marie, a loving companion to his dog Isla, and a friend to so many.

Jono moved to Sarasota in 1989, where he quickly made life long friendships. Through thick and thin they navigated the world together.

He was a realtor, technical consultant, and an all around sponge for knowledge. He had a great appreciation and was thankful for his family, friends and his community.

To know him was to love him.

Jono passed Saturday the 15th of August, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother Kimberly "Lady", his beautiful sister Kristie "Kritty", and his precious Isla.

He will always be remembered by those who knew him as a generous and kind soul. He was a loving son, brother and friend.

"As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters."

There will never be a day when we don't think of you, surround you with angels, and until we meet again, know that we love you.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, FL.



