Jones, Jonathan

Mar 4, 1990 - May 18, 2020

On May 18, 2020 a caring, much-beloved and kind soul, Jonathan Jack Jones, was released from this earth at the tender age of 30. He graduated from Braden River High School in 2008 and attended Valencia College in Orlando and MCC in Bradenton. Much of what he knew was self-taught, and he took pride in his work at Mid Florida Commercial Services, where founder Ed Gagnier considered him to be their most valuable employee. Jon's mother, Cindy Friedline Jones, preceded him. He is survived by his father, Larry Jones, and his grandmother, Judy Shipley, who considered him her son, as did his mother-in-law, Laurie Rose. Jon will be sorely missed by his wife, Natalie Fraser Rose, and their two children—Jamison Jeffrey Jones, age 5 and Jolie Jean Jones, age 4 months—and by anyone who ever knew him.



