Jonathan Jones
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jones, Jonathan
Mar 4, 1990 - May 18, 2020
On May 18, 2020 a caring, much-beloved and kind soul, Jonathan Jack Jones, was released from this earth at the tender age of 30. He graduated from Braden River High School in 2008 and attended Valencia College in Orlando and MCC in Bradenton. Much of what he knew was self-taught, and he took pride in his work at Mid Florida Commercial Services, where founder Ed Gagnier considered him to be their most valuable employee. Jon's mother, Cindy Friedline Jones, preceded him. He is survived by his father, Larry Jones, and his grandmother, Judy Shipley, who considered him her son, as did his mother-in-law, Laurie Rose. Jon will be sorely missed by his wife, Natalie Fraser Rose, and their two children—Jamison Jeffrey Jones, age 5 and Jolie Jean Jones, age 4 months—and by anyone who ever knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved