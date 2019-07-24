Dickson, Jonnye "Julia"

June 3, 1917 - July 23, 2019

Jonnye Harrison Hancock Dickson, wife of the late Harold Albert Dickson, 102, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Grange, Georgia but lived most of her life in Sarasota and Bradenton, Florida. She was the daughter of William Thomas and Doni Mae Harrison. She was preceded in death by sons Judson Norris Hancock Jr and Thomas Gerald Hancock; stepdaughter, Charlene Ann Dickson, and grandson Simon Joseph Hancock.

She is survived by daughters Annette Pierce (Charlie), Kathryn Pringle (Chuck) and Suzanne Keyworth; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great grandchildren; sister, Ammie Lang (Albert).

Jonnye "Julia" was the center of a large, loving family. She was known for her hospitality, sewing, and cooking. She served as treasurer of Mill Creek Baptist church, for many years and loved to travel to be with her family afar. Her dogs were her loving companions - King, Bitsy, and Patsy - in her later years.

The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice of Lawrenceville, GA, and especially care-givers Gina, Catherine, and Ashley in her last year.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL to celebrate Jonnye's life. Visitation will begin at 12 pm until the time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in the park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Jonnye's honor to Amedisys Hospice,595 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NW Suite 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, Mill Creek Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL or a . Published in Herald Tribune from July 24 to July 26, 2019