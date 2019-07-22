|
|
|
Tatarko, Jorge
Feb. 8, 1930 - July 19, 2019
Jorge Tatarko, 89, of Venice, Florida, died on July 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in North Port.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 24, 2019