|
|
Maldonado , Jose A.
Apr. 19, 1923 - Oct. 13, 2019
Jose A. Maldonado passed away quietly in his sleep at the age of ninety-six on October 13, 2019. He was born in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico on April 19, 1923. He was predeceased by his wife Leonor, and thirteen siblings. Jose is survived by his three daughters; Myrna Maldonado McMaster, Alma Maldonado-Cordner, and Priscilla Maldonado Fitzgerald. He is also survived by two grandsons; Christopher and Corey McMaster and two granddaughters; Devin Morse and Elizabeth Fitzgerald and six great-grand children.
Prior to moving to Sarasota in 1981, he was a long time resident of Enfield, CT. Mr. Maldonado was the Fiscal Officer of the New England Farm Workers Council in Springfield, MA and founded a credit union for the farm workers of New England.
Jose's secret to a long life was a bowl of vanilla ice cream, a cup of black coffee and meditation every day.
Funeral arrangements are by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota. Memorial reception honoring Mr. Maldonado will be held at the Palms Chapel at 2:30 PM on October 19, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019