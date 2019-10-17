Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Palms Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Maldonado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose A. Maldonado


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose A. Maldonado Obituary
Maldonado , Jose A.
Apr. 19, 1923 - Oct. 13, 2019
Jose A. Maldonado passed away quietly in his sleep at the age of ninety-six on October 13, 2019. He was born in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico on April 19, 1923. He was predeceased by his wife Leonor, and thirteen siblings. Jose is survived by his three daughters; Myrna Maldonado McMaster, Alma Maldonado-Cordner, and Priscilla Maldonado Fitzgerald. He is also survived by two grandsons; Christopher and Corey McMaster and two granddaughters; Devin Morse and Elizabeth Fitzgerald and six great-grand children.
Prior to moving to Sarasota in 1981, he was a long time resident of Enfield, CT. Mr. Maldonado was the Fiscal Officer of the New England Farm Workers Council in Springfield, MA and founded a credit union for the farm workers of New England.
Jose's secret to a long life was a bowl of vanilla ice cream, a cup of black coffee and meditation every day.
Funeral arrangements are by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota. Memorial reception honoring Mr. Maldonado will be held at the Palms Chapel at 2:30 PM on October 19, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now