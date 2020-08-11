Bruqueta, Jose R.Feb 3, 1927 - Aug 10, 2020Jose R. Bruqueta, age 93, of Sarasota, FL formerly of North Andover, MA went to his celestial home on August 10, 2020. He was born February 3, 1927 in Cuba and came to the United States in July of 1962, after the revolution in Cuba.He is survived by his children, Ileana of VA, Joseph of MA and Betty of Sarasota; and grandchildren, Mark, Robbie, Annie and Matthew. He also leaves behind his nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, loving neighbors and fur baby, Susie. Jose is preceded in death by wife, Susanna; sisters, Arminda and Delia and special friend, Ellen.A memorial mass will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34239.Memorial donations may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5957 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.