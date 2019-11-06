|
Reger, Josef
Jan 15, 1933 - Nov 5, 2019
Josef Reger, of Myakka City, FL, died on Nov 5, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4PM to 6PM on Nov 8, 2019, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel 40 N. Orange Ave Sarasota 34236. Services will be held at 12PM on Nov 9, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel. Interment will be at 2PM at Sarasota Memorial Park 5833 S. Tamiami Trail Sarasota 34231. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019