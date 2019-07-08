Home

St Bernard Catholic Church
248 S Harbor Dr
Holmes Beach, FL 34217
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Holmes Beach, FL
Josefine Zahner


1928 - 2019
Josefine Zahner Obituary
Zahner, Josefine
Jan 25, 1928 - July 03, 2019
Josefine E. Zahner of Holmes Beach, FL passed away, July 03, 2019. She was born in Stockheim, Germany and married her husband, Josef A. Zahner (predeceased), in 1950. They owned and operated a motel in Lake City, FL before retiring to Holmes Beach, FL.
Josefine is survived by: her children Ingrid (Fred) Haines, Joseph (Pam) Zahner, Rosa (Ottmar) Schickner, and Marie Zahner; her grandchildren Sabrina (Gary) Osterholt, Brant (Rebecca) Haines, Priscilla (Thurston) Rosenlund, Suzanna Zahner, Matthias Schickner, and Carmen (Ercan) Bal; her great grandchildren Isabella, Savannah, Truett, and Lounis; and her sisters Rosa Baumgartner and Rita Danner, of Stockheim, Germany.
Josefine was devoted to her family, friends, and church. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook and baker. She was dearly loved by her family and all who knew her.
The funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 22nd, at 11:00 AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Holmes Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 South Harbor Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217 or Epiphany Catholic Church, 1905 S.W. Epiphany Ct., Lake City, FL 32025.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 8 to July 18, 2019
