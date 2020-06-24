Or Copy this URL to Share

Tombrella, Joseph A.

Oct 23, 1945 - Jun 13, 2020

Joseph A. Tombrella, 74, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 13, 2020. Services will be held at 9:30am on Jul 7, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Visitation 8:30 to 9:30am, we will also remember his wife Loretta "Lorie" at the service, burial will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons @ Palms, please go to website to sign guest book.



