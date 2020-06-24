Joseph A. Tombrella
1945 - 2020
Tombrella, Joseph A.
Oct 23, 1945 - Jun 13, 2020
Joseph A. Tombrella, 74, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 13, 2020. Services will be held at 9:30am on Jul 7, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Visitation 8:30 to 9:30am, we will also remember his wife Loretta "Lorie" at the service, burial will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons @ Palms, please go to website to sign guest book.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
JUL
7
Service
09:30 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
