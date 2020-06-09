Zablit, Joseph A.
Dec 18, 1925 - Jun 6, 2020
Joseph A. Zablit, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 6, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Home.
Dec 18, 1925 - Jun 6, 2020
Joseph A. Zablit, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 6, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.