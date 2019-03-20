|
Bauer, Joseph
Dec. 15, 1932 - March. 14, 2019
A heralded high thrill act daredevil performer who later became a successful show producer, talent agent/consultant and owner/producer of Circus Maximus, Joseph Bauer died March 14, 2019, a long-time resident of Sarasota, he was 86.
Born in Switzerland as a scion of the family-owned Circus Bauer, Mr. Bauer, starting at age four, became a versatile performer in the Bauer's big top programs.
He subsequently joined the Nock Family's high swaypole act upon marrying aerialist Elisabeth Nock, whose family owned and operated Switzerland's Circus Nock that was established in 1840.
Featuring three swaypole aerialists aloft, the Nocks, after playing several top European circus venues, came to America in 1954 as a headlined attraction with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Combined Shows.
Bauer and the Nocks remained with Ringling's "The Greatest Show on Earth" through 1957. Billed there as "The Nerveless Nocks," the troupe increased its swaypole presentation to a four-person offering, with Mr. Bauer joining his wife and her brothers, Charles and Eugene. atop four slender spars that reached a maximum height of 72 feet and highlighted a mid-air exchange by all performers.
Mr. Bauer and the Nocks began playing independent dates in 1958 that included a special appearance on NBC-TV's The Ed Sullivan Show from the Hialeah (FL) Race Track.
Mr. Bauer, his wife and their children, Elizabeth (Lisi) and Joseph, Jr., formed their own aerial acts' troupe, known as "The Fearless Bauers," in 1968. In 1984 the Bauers returned to Ringling Bros. for a two-year performing engagement.
Also in 1968, Mr. Bauer launched his talent producing company, Bauer-Hall Enterprises, with the firm's first production being winter season shows at Sarasota's Circus Hall of Fame. Mr. Bauer's partnership included William B. (Bill) Hall, III, from the Philadelphia, PA, area.
As show producers and talent providers, Bauer-Hall stated that it had placed staging's or performers on every continent "except the north and south poles."
After a 17-year partnership, Mr. Bauer and Hall formed their own companies in 1986. Mr. Bauer's operation, "Joseph Bauer -- World-Wide Impresario," also included the start and ownership of a family-owned Circus Maximus. Mr. Bauer is also an inductee of Sarasota's acclaimed Circus Ring of Fame, which honors those whose endeavors have significantly contributed to the international circus industry
Pre-deceased by his wife in 2017, Mr. Bauer's immediate survivors include another daughter, Amanda, of Sarasota, in addition to the aforementioned Lisi (Mrs. Jean Charles Zerbini), of Webb City, MO, and Joseph, Jr., of Sarasota.
Joseph is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Erika Zerbini, Ambra Bauer, Dominick Bauer; two brothers and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Martha's Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019