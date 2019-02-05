Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
310 Sarasota St
Venice, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Colado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Colado


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Colado Obituary
Colado, Joseph
Jan. 15, 1937 - Feb. 1, 2019
Joseph "Joe" Colado, 82, a resident of Venice, FL, passed away February 1, 2019.
Born in Havana, Cuba, he was the son of the late Joaquin and Blanca (Irmia) Colado.
Joe was a former resident of Bensenville, IL and was a Plant Manager at Symons Corp. for 25 years.
He volunteered for meals on wheels and with the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Surviving is his wife, Lilian; daughter, Pam (Mike) Real of Aurora, IL; son, David (Bridget) Colado of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Landon, Lily, and Olivia.
Funeral Mass will be held 10am Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St, Venice, FL 34285.
To send condolences, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now