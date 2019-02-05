|
Colado, Joseph
Jan. 15, 1937 - Feb. 1, 2019
Joseph "Joe" Colado, 82, a resident of Venice, FL, passed away February 1, 2019.
Born in Havana, Cuba, he was the son of the late Joaquin and Blanca (Irmia) Colado.
Joe was a former resident of Bensenville, IL and was a Plant Manager at Symons Corp. for 25 years.
He volunteered for meals on wheels and with the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Surviving is his wife, Lilian; daughter, Pam (Mike) Real of Aurora, IL; son, David (Bridget) Colado of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Landon, Lily, and Olivia.
Funeral Mass will be held 10am Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St, Venice, FL 34285.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019