|
|
Diroff, Joseph "Joey"
Apr 22, 1953 - Mar 31, 2020
On March 31, 2020, Joseph "Joey" Michael Diroff, 66, of Sarasota, Florida, unexpectedly reunited with his pre-deceased parents, Joseph Eugene Diroff and Bernadette Loretta O'Connell Diroff. Joey was born on April 22, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the fourth child and the first son of nine children. He attended school in Massachusetts and Michigan.
Joey was a son, brother, husband, dad, grandfather, uncle, and, a friend who had an indomitable spirit and loved a good time. He was an amazing father to his daughter, Sarah, and his two stepsons, Aaron and Jason, whom he treated as his own. As a brother, Joey never wasted his time giving advice - he invested in you by always telling you the way it was, the way things are, period. He was unique that way.
Joey made people laugh. Random strangers fell in love with him instantly. Beyond that sometimes gruff exterior was the biggest heart. He made his own online greeting cards for family and friends - they were his mom's favorites.
In 1979, Joey moved to Sarasota. When Joey's friends, Ed Place Sr. and Junior, owned LeBarge Tropical Cruises, Joey was their Captain. He was a partner with his long time friend, Bobby Tomminelli, at The Sports Page. He also owned Joey D's on Main Street. Joey held court from behind the bar for 180 years - or so it seemed - at Memories Lounge. Many agree he was probably the world's greatest bartender. The lounge was always full and fun - whether it was Sunday NFL Hot Dogs, Friday Night Karaoke or a Stanley Cup series. Joey's favorite teams were Detroit based. While in Florida, he added the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning. Nonstop bantering was the norm between Joey and those with other allegiances.
Joey lived life to the fullest - beyond the fullest. He celebrated life everyday- always inviting others to join in. He loved to golf, play the guitar, savor Coney Island hot dogs, and sip Grand Marnier.
Blessed with the gifts of gab, laughter and storytelling, Joey entertained with gusto – hosting backyard bashes to share some favorite pastimes – watch sports events, listen to music, and grill. No matter your age, Joey insisted his guests join him in a game of hoops on the painted basketball court on his driveway. It was rough, playground-style ball. Whether a few friends or a hundred, Joey's backyard parties set the perfect stage for everyone to make incredible memories.
Joey is survived by his wife, Lisa Diroff; daughter, Sarah Diroff; stepsons, Jason Diller and Aaron (Maria) Diller; sisters, Mary (Fred) Quinley, Cathy Diroff, Bernadette (Jim) Gottschalk, Maria (Don) Butkiewicz; brothers, Michael, Tom, Vincent (Nancy), John (Suzy), Peter (Cathy), many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Words cannot express how much this man will be missed by his family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to cross his path. We love you with all our hearts and we know you are in heaven looking down on us with that classic "Joey smile" everyone loved.
A Celebration of Life are on hold due to the Covid-19 quarantine.
Condolences can be shared at www.heraldtribune.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020