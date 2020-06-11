Joseph E. Gaither Iii
1938 - 2020
Gaither, III, Joseph E.
Nov 9, 1938 - May 19, 2020
Son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, neighbor, mentor, patriot, Christian, and friend of the backyard grill.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee November 9, 1938. Died in Sarasota, Florida May 19, 2020.
One of three sons of Eb and Mary Gaither, "Joe" is survived by Gloria, his loving wife of 59 years, their three children, Laura Gaither Coston of Boone, NC., Joseph Patrick Gaither of Port Charlotte, FL., and Elizabeth Gaither Kossenas of Germantown, MD, and two grandchildren, Michael and Patrick Coston.
A musician, photographer, and racing enthusiast, Joe worked for Eastern Airlines for 31 years in Charlotte and Miami contributing to the "Wings of Man" exhibit at Disney's EPCOT. He also assisted in the testing of airline safety equipment and was a valued trainer.
After retiring to Sarasota, Joe enjoyed a second career as the Manager of Access Sarasota, Channel 19, the television station where he helped create and produce, "Reflections", a well-received historical documentary of the Sarasota community he loved.
Joe was a patriot, serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and always flew an American flag. He was loved and respected by many and leaves a legacy of dignity, compassion, and love for his family and many friends.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.




Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
