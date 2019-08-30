Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations
7 South Lime Ave.
Sarasota, FL 34237
941-377-1060
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hochadel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edward Hochadel


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Edward Hochadel Obituary
Hochadel, Joseph Edward
Dec. 13, 1924 - Aug. 20, 2019
Joseph Edward Hochadel, 94, of Sarasota passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Newark, New Jersey. His military service began on Feb. 24, 1943 with the U.S. Army Medical Corp as a Technical Sergeant in the 34th Infantry Division. His World War 11 service began in North Africa and continued with the unbelievable battles at Anzio and Monte Cassino, Italy. He was honored with two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. Upon conclusion of the war and his honorable discharge in Nov. 1945, he continued his education becoming a licensed electrician. He was the proud owner of lightning fixture stores in Springfield, NJ, Bedminster, NJ and Bemardsville NJ. Joseph had been a local Sarasota resident since 1990 and was a member of Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church. Joseph enjoyed his grandchildren, square dancing, and golf. His wife, Ruth, of 67 years passed away in 2017. Survived by his sons, Joseph F. Hochadel; Gary R. Hochadel; Thomas J. (and wife, MaryAnne) Hochadel; and five grandchildren, Briana, Ryan, Kerstyn, Derek and Jason; and numerous nieces and nephews. A committal ceremony with military honors will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church, 4826 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 (https://www.beeridgechurch.org) or Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota (https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/). Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now