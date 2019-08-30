|
|
Hochadel, Joseph Edward
Dec. 13, 1924 - Aug. 20, 2019
Joseph Edward Hochadel, 94, of Sarasota passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Newark, New Jersey. His military service began on Feb. 24, 1943 with the U.S. Army Medical Corp as a Technical Sergeant in the 34th Infantry Division. His World War 11 service began in North Africa and continued with the unbelievable battles at Anzio and Monte Cassino, Italy. He was honored with two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. Upon conclusion of the war and his honorable discharge in Nov. 1945, he continued his education becoming a licensed electrician. He was the proud owner of lightning fixture stores in Springfield, NJ, Bedminster, NJ and Bemardsville NJ. Joseph had been a local Sarasota resident since 1990 and was a member of Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church. Joseph enjoyed his grandchildren, square dancing, and golf. His wife, Ruth, of 67 years passed away in 2017. Survived by his sons, Joseph F. Hochadel; Gary R. Hochadel; Thomas J. (and wife, MaryAnne) Hochadel; and five grandchildren, Briana, Ryan, Kerstyn, Derek and Jason; and numerous nieces and nephews. A committal ceremony with military honors will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church, 4826 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 (https://www.beeridgechurch.org) or Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota (https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/). Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8, 2019