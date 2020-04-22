|
|
Cassidy, Joseph F.
Apr 26, 1935 - Apr 22, 2020
Joseph Francis Cassidy was born in Jersey City, NJ, to John and Dora Cassidy. Joe attended Sacred Heart school, where he was an altar boy, and Synder High School in Jersey City and attended Seton Hall University in South Orange NJ. He joined the United States Army in 1953 and served in Korea with the 17th Field Artillery Battalion. Upon return he went to work for Westinghouse as an elevator constructor, working on the construction of many of New York City's famous skyscrapers. He was a lifelong member of Local 1 of the International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC).
In 1956 Joe married Margaret "Peggy" Ryan at Sacred Heart Church in Jersey City. They moved to Rutherford NJ where they raised their 4 children before relocating to Sarasota FL. They were married 57 years until her death in 2013. In retirement, Joe enjoyed traveling with Peggy and golfing year round. He once had a hole in one at Bobby Jones golf course, the thrill of his game.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Peggy. He is his survived by his daughters Keri Hockett of Snead Island (Steve) , Kathleen Harnick (Gary) and Peggy Cassidy (Doug) of Sarasota and his son John, (Melissa) of Mt. Olive, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Meghan Black of Yalaha, FL and Neal Hockett of Lakeville MN, and Staff Sargent Joseph Cassidy and Danielle Cassidy of Flanders, NJ, 4 great grandchildren, Kenzy and Bennett Black and Reagan Leigh and Jackson Hockett.
Visitation, funeral mass and interment will be private due to covid 19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Joe's honor at:
http://giftfunds.stjude.org/josephcassidy
Condolences may be made to www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020